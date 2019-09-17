As Progressive Corp. (PGR) Share Price Rose, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Decreased Holding by $1.58 Million; Valero Energy New (Call) (VLO) Holder Capstone Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding by $3.59 Million as Shares Declined

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.78. About 1.98M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (VLO) by 160.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 68,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.53. About 3.11 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Michael S. Ciskowski to Retire as Financial Chief, Effective May 3; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – BOARD APPROVED CONSTRUCTION OF A 45 MEGAWATT COGENERATION PLANT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.07M for 14.19 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

