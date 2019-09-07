As Progressive Corp. (PGR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Patten & Patten Has Raised Its Position; Glovista Investments Has Lifted Ambev Sa (ABEV) Position

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 17.15 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ And ‘brAAA’ Ratings On Ambev S.A; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 266,476 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, up from 260,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,950 shares to 208,622 shares, valued at $24.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 6,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,239 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

