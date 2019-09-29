As Progress Software (PRGS) Stock Value Declined, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Cut Its Holding by $5.66 Million; Mad River Investors Trimmed Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $1.15 Million as Share Price Rose

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 131,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 187,470 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18M, down from 318,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.05% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 1.90 million shares traded or 513.25% up from the average. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M; 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.51M shares traded or 63.44% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 30,976 shares to 159,418 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 9,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).