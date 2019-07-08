As Progress Software (PRGS) Stock Price Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Upped by $1.20 Million Its Position; Boeing Co Com (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Alexandria Capital Has Upped Position by $1.31 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 373.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 27,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,657 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 7,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 175,998 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 14.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.06M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Cypress Funds reported 11.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Co has invested 1.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6.58 million shares. Kessler Inv Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,403 shares. Halsey Associate Ct holds 22,781 shares. Burns J W & Ny has 0.81% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,672 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd has 2,484 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,002 shares. 1,867 are owned by Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.90M shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Lc reported 0.36% stake. North Star Investment Mngmt invested in 0.35% or 7,947 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company reported 41,905 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Company stated it has 11,618 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,037 shares to 36,181 shares, valued at $9.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 18,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,083 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

