As Progress Software (PRGS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Swiss National Bank Has Raised Its Stake; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Declined, Axa Has Raised Its Position by $3.05 Million

Axa increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 78,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 972,259 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.08 million, up from 894,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 4.45 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 84,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 130,789 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 REVENUE $398 MLN TO $404 MLN; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 TO $1.32; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “If You Like Alibaba Stock, these 3 ETFs Make Perfect Sense – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lam gets target boost on TSMC ties – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Axa, which manages about $25.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 27,398 shares to 221,934 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 7,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,851 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 148,908 shares. Pnc Financial Group accumulated 0% or 1,922 shares. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 87,966 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% or 124,900 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Millennium Lc reported 62,380 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 0.01% or 518,676 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 6,017 shares. Oaktop Cap Ii LP stated it has 612,526 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,649 shares stake. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 41,875 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 14,372 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 6.65M shares.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “34 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progress Software Announces Details for Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 28, 2019 : SAIC, RH, PRGS, OXM, SGH, NH, REED, VJET, BOXL, NBY, CAPR, BIOC – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progress Software Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,700 shares to 610,700 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11M shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).