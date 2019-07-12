As Progress Software (PRGS) Shares Rose, Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.73 Million; As Progressive Corp/The (PGR) Share Value Rose, Holder Dnb Asset Management As Has Cut Position by $288.00 Million

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 62,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 64,946 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 14.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018; 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Progressive Corp/The (PGR) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 3,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,748 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88B, down from 71,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Progressive Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 323,167 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Aqr Capital Management Limited Com invested in 300,008 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 21,218 shares. 826,455 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 12,100 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,080 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 23,567 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd. Menta Limited Co invested in 16,200 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 28,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 318,983 shares stake. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 453,378 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt has 22,351 shares. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 21,090 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.19% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 441,218 shares. Jump Trading Llc holds 4,700 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $820.72M for 14.96 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd by 14,469 shares to 27,148 shares, valued at $2.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp by 3,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).