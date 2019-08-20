As Progress Software (PRGS) Shares Declined, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lifted by $5.92 Million Its Holding; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (Put) (RCL) Shares Declined, Springbok Capital Management Lifted Stake

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 987.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 134,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 148,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, up from 13,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 84,648 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 TO $1.32; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 REVENUE $398 MLN TO $404 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 51c-Adj EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Put) (RCL) by 14900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $107.51. About 412,378 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Partners Inc Class A (NYSE:EVR) by 90,663 shares to 10,159 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Holdings Inc by 172,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,291 shares, and cut its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 511 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 1,015 shares stake. Sei Invests owns 122,205 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 10,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Horrell Mgmt Inc has 0.69% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 30,500 shares. Citigroup accumulated 38,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 62,202 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eulav Asset owns 19,600 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,691 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 8,152 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Choate Investment Advsrs has 85,503 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Ltd Company holds 1.35% or 57,402 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 21,279 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Calamos Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.49% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.07% or 1,813 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Lc stated it has 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fiera Capital holds 0% or 1,781 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 29,573 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability reported 29,744 shares. Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.13% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ameriprise Finance reported 816,492 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Com reported 1,775 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank holds 67,082 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 31,165 are owned by Comerica Retail Bank.

