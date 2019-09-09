As Progress Software (PRGS) Share Value Declined, Gam Holding Ag Boosted Stake by $537,548; As Prudential Financial (PRU) Market Valuation Declined, Kepos Capital LP Boosted Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 129.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 35,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The hedge fund held 62,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 27,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 1.86 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 107.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 12,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 23,531 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 11,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 150,531 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release; 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progress Software Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGS)

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40,142 shares to 72,084 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 39,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,929 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Gru Inc reported 389,923 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 193,084 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 17,391 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 6,517 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group, a Maine-based fund reported 25,354 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,471 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 164,985 shares in its portfolio. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 6,460 shares. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Moreover, Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Eulav Asset Management holds 0.04% or 19,600 shares in its portfolio.

