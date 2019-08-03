As Progress Software (PRGS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lifted Holding; Gamestop New Cl A Com (GME) Stock Declined While Groesbeck Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $303,000

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 39,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 217,362 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 178,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 183,128 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches Al-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (GME) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 62,650 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 3.52M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP – POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 28/03/2018 – GameStop reports 15 pct rise in revenue on Nintendo Switch demand; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO DOWN 5%; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review; 18/05/2018 – Gear Up for an Epic Summer of Gaming with Unbeatable PRO DAY Deals; 16/05/2018 – Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management sent a letter to GameStop’s board urging it to “launch a strategic review and revive shareholder confidence in the sustainability of the GameStop business model.”; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Not Entitled to Severance, Other Separation Benefits; 29/03/2018 – GameStop’s Dying Strategy Offers No Long Term Value: Street Wrap; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Potential Fraud

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,508 shares to 44,822 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com Com by 2,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 are held by Kempner Cap Management Incorporated. Morgan Stanley owns 1.11M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Rothschild Invest Il holds 18,120 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 402,585 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1.64M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 78,812 shares in its portfolio. Gmt has invested 0.03% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Trexquant Invest LP invested in 55,112 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership has 9,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 3.59M shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 1.51M shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12,532 shares to 241,200 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) by 62,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,008 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).