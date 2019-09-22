As Progress Software Com (PRGS) Share Value Declined, Seizert Capital Partners Boosted Its Position; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose, Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Cut Position by $3.58 Million

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 12,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 57,461 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.14 million, down from 70,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.1. About 547,534 shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp Com (PRGS) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 29,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 64,929 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 35,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 214,374 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches Al-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $858.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27,730 shares to 104,935 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 334,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc..

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 25.01 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Schroder Inv Gru has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 58,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 17,069 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.05% or 115,746 shares. 985,444 were accumulated by Steadfast L P. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,058 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 23,230 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Echo Street Capital Mngmt owns 344,311 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 64,213 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Tiger Global Limited Liability has invested 2.63% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Trust Of Vermont invested in 58 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 1,615 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.12% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 25,553 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 61,298 shares to 508,760 shares, valued at $28.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,038 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1.

