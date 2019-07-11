As Progenics Pharma (PGNX) Stock Value Rose, Phocas Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.21 Million; Spectrum Management Group Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 78.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 24,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,919 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 31,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 2.82M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 112,626 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 34.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $83.4M; 08/03/2018 – PROGENICS SEES PHASE 3 1404 RESULTS IN 3Q; COMPLETED ENROLLMENT; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: PGNX’S AZEDRA CORRELATION B/W RESPONSE AND ENDPOINTS; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUF; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Settlement Concerns Relistor; 11/05/2018 – Progenics And Fellow Plaintiffs Valeant, Salix and Wyeth Reach Patent Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endocrine Society (ENDO) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 170,978 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 130,419 shares. 29,465 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability. Point72 Asset Lp reported 5.80M shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 83,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% or 73,525 shares. Products Partners Lc accumulated 152,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). 17,400 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 24,812 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 64,488 shares. Sei Investments Com holds 6,053 shares.

Analysts await Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) announces FDA approval of AZEDRA – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Sets Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Call for March 14 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progenics: Joining The Tired Ranks Of Investors – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Progenics Pharma (PGNX) Says Data Presented at SNMMI Meeting Highlights Potential of its PSMA-Targeted Imaging Agent, PyL, in Detecting Prostate Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progenics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 Study of PyL, PSMA PET Imaging Agent, for the Detection of Prostate Cancer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6,409 shares to 16,411 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 155,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation Class A.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Digital Turbine Inc: Shares Set to Triple in 2019, Strong Double-Digit Upside Over Coming Months – Profit Confidential” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Css Limited Liability Il has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,297 shares. Mengis Inc reported 60,544 shares. Punch & Assocs Invest Mgmt reported 108,557 shares stake. Headinvest Limited Liability stated it has 14,925 shares. Bouchey Fin Gp holds 0.08% or 5,672 shares in its portfolio. Botty Invsts Ltd accumulated 0.28% or 15,830 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 3,424 shares. Rothschild Commerce Asset Management Us Incorporated invested 1.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gamble Jones Counsel invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 210,158 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs Lp. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 41,501 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Llc owns 11,268 shares. Dana Investment Advisors stated it has 44,264 shares. Vision Capital Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 91,299 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has 1.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).