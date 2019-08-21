As Progenics Pharma (PGNX) Stock Value Rose, Phocas Financial Has Decreased Stake by $2.21 Million; Mbt Finl (MBTF) Holder Alpine Partners Vi Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 88,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 93,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 182,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 9,007 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $3.825. About 1.05 million shares traded or 36.31% up from the average. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 22/05/2018 – Progenics Announces JAMA Oncology Publication Highlighting Company’s Imaging Analysis Platform; 15/05/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Upcoming Regulatory Binary For Azedra; 19/03/2018 – PROGENICS STUDY OF AZEDRA ACHIEVED PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/05/2018 – Progenics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Progenics: Plaintiffs and Par Agree That 30-Month Stay Imposed by FDA Should Be Terminated; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Mo Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA(R) (iobenguane I 131); 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THREE-MONTH EXTENSION OF PDUF; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA- CO,OTHER PLAINTIFFS ALLEGE PRODUCTS FOR WHICH PAR IS SEEKING U.S. MARKETING APPROVAL INFRINGES CO’S,OTHER PLAINTIFFS’ U.S. PATENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp has 45,721 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Yakira Cap Inc holds 0.14% or 49,289 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Castle Creek Iv LP owns 1.88M shares or 23.57% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Spark Lc holds 24,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company reported 37,435 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc holds 14,905 shares. Regal Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Raymond James Svcs Advsr owns 34,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management invested 0.02% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 475,000 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 12,987 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,717 activity.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 1.73M shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $59.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 88,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). 170,978 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. State Street Corporation invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 129,400 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 27,152 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 41,600 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 196,017 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 333 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 524 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company owns 2,450 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0% or 40,000 shares. Parametric Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Amalgamated Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 12,943 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 11,501 shares to 140,977 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 19,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).