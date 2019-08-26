As Profire Energy (PFIE) Stock Declined, Holder Vertex One Asset Management Decreased Stake by $430,000; Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Fireeye Com (FEYE) by $432,496 as Shares Declined

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 430,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The hedge fund held 147,998 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 577,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.99M market cap company. The stock increased 9.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 96,228 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 309,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, down from 336,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 1.45 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Ltd Company holds 200,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 249,853 shares in its portfolio. 80,000 were reported by Westwood Mgmt Il. Perritt Cap Management Inc has 1.03M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 193 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Connors Investor stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 795,647 shares. Citigroup has 6,495 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). 664,671 were reported by Vanguard Grp. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 317,451 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 77,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co has 245,662 shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dd3 Acquisition Corp by 44,500 shares to 204,500 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii by 75,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Lc stated it has 12,145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 36,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shapiro Management Ltd Company holds 13.81M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 63,136 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Exane Derivatives stated it has 1 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp Tru reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Moors & Cabot stated it has 39,050 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 3,606 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 45,100 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 29,760 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 33,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.