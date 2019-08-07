As Profire Energy (PFIE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Decreased by $430,000 Its Position; As General Mls (GIS) Valuation Rose, Wallace Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.02 Million

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 430,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The hedge fund held 147,998 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 577,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 60,219 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 254,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17 million, up from 234,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 3.23M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vertex One Asset Inc holds 0.06% or 147,998 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 317,451 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs accumulated 2,116 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 276,298 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree invested in 0.06% or 38,821 shares. Lapides Asset Limited Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 10,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset has 177 shares. Perkins Management accumulated 478,750 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 200,991 are held by Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation. Invesco has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 249,853 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,495 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 258,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PFIE’s profit will be $1.42 million for 11.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Profire Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Frontier Corp by 43,000 shares to 143,000 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 50,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,400 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd reported 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Saturna Capital Corporation has 0.45% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 300,488 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,471 shares. Paragon Mngmt invested 0.23% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4,000 shares stake. Moreover, Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 0.01% or 164,811 shares. Washington Trust has 0.08% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Security Bancshares Of So Dak owns 1.43% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 22,111 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0.24% or 52,243 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot reported 0.42% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.24% or 16,181 shares. Axa holds 0.35% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.73M shares. West Chester Cap holds 4,584 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 1,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,312 shares, and cut its stake in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (Usa) (FRFHF).

