As Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; Stifel Finl (SF) Stake Has Increased by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 62,237 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 90,030 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 60,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 223,333 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graham Corp Com (NYSE:GHM) by 28,305 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc Com by 18,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 307,819 shares to 55,487 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 117,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,317 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).