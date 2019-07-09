As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Price Rose, Schulhoff & Co Raised Stake by $1.93 Million; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 156,788 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83 million, up from 151,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $153.07. About 2.07M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 18,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,554 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84M, up from 248,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81 million on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 559,722 shares. Dynamic Cap reported 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3.53 million are held by Fayez Sarofim Company. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,678 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,781 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 140,080 shares or 2.61% of the stock. Montag A And Assocs holds 0.62% or 64,298 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,083 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 439,981 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Investments has 1.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 150,295 shares. Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 527,293 shares. Cordasco invested in 1,252 shares. Mgmt Pro Inc accumulated 270 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs invested in 0.92% or 26,227 shares. 221,607 are owned by Forbes J M & Company Ltd Liability Partnership.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 342,513 shares to 253,182 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,394 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr invested in 0.02% or 2,009 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 531,110 shares. Decatur Cap Management stated it has 71,957 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr Inc holds 17,854 shares. Kistler invested in 2,183 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Llc reported 72,113 shares. First Natl Co invested in 12,574 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department owns 215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Lc accumulated 0.1% or 14,737 shares. Jnba Fin Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,014 shares. 3,756 were reported by Sky Invest Group Limited Liability Corp. Metropolitan Life Insurance, New York-based fund reported 123,793 shares. Scholtz And Co Lc accumulated 30,530 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.36M shares. American National Insur Tx holds 0.53% or 63,314 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. The insider Benioff Marc sold 15,000 shares worth $2.23 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $745,750 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. Robbins Cynthia G. had sold 490 shares worth $73,082. $777,823 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. 362 shares were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas, worth $53,992. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169 on Thursday, February 14.