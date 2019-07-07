As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Valuation Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Upped by $322,920 Its Stake; Yy (YY) Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 429,947 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 19,049 shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa, worth $1.81M. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 40,659 shares to 18,276 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 27,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,336 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT).

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.17M for 10.67 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.88M shares to 7.21 million shares, valued at $215.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 157,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Domo Inc.