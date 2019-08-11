As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Holder Private Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Holding by $801,840; Westpac Banking Has Decreased Its Stake in Freeport (FCX) as Shares Declined

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 139,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 943,386 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16 billion, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 19.49 million shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 7,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 27,796 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 35,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.07M for 30.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14,086 shares to 46,633 shares, valued at $13.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability reported 251,666 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc stated it has 530 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 10.55M shares. M&T Bankshares, New York-based fund reported 104,407 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Mackay Shields owns 266,906 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 52,133 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Com has 32,010 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 6,888 shares. Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Zweig invested in 0.23% or 160,000 shares. Qs Ltd Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 94,131 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. Another trade for 172,000 shares valued at $1.74M was made by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6. On Friday, June 7 QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 50,000 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 10,138 shares to 19,767 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $245.39 million activity. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank reported 3.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Whalerock Point Prtnrs holds 1.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,300 shares. Moreover, Bonness Inc has 1.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 16,400 shares. Commercial Bank owns 98,830 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Finance Network has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Veritas Mngmt Llp reported 385 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 1.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ashford Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2,482 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company accumulated 106,960 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc owns 19,167 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Management stated it has 60,393 shares. Aull Monroe Management holds 2.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 45,956 shares. Woodstock Corp stated it has 88,755 shares.