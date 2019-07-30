As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Value Rose, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $591,760; Visa (V) Holder Parsec Financial Management Boosted Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 407.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,085 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 17.90M shares traded or 159.52% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Visa (V) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 5,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,218 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81 million, up from 160,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $181.53. About 4.36 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $256.06 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. $1.81M worth of stock was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86M. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.68% or 365,605 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability owns 19,732 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 921,742 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 72,965 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 26,376 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 36,362 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Limited Co has 2,529 shares. Wafra owns 193,483 shares. Carlson Capital Management stated it has 6,269 shares. Barnett holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 516 shares. Ww holds 0.34% or 13.32M shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 38,691 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd has invested 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated holds 0.3% or 20,236 shares.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU) by 8,175 shares to 1,065 shares, valued at $62,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Biondo Inv Lc has 1,650 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Anderson Hoagland holds 72,762 shares. Confluence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,272 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.58% or 66,115 shares. Kistler reported 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rdl holds 3.44% or 32,041 shares. Blue Financial Capital Inc holds 2.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 33,090 shares. Bailard reported 0.67% stake. Cumberland Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 200 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc accumulated 2.13% or 37,332 shares. Barometer Cap Management has 113,100 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

