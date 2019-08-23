As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Auxier Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $314,600; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Rose While Truenorth Has Boosted Its Position

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 31,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 34,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $116.6. About 4.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 2,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,614 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 5,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $229.78. About 3.65M shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc holds 0.21% or 15,748 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,021 shares. 22,014 were reported by Eqis Cap Management. Monroe Bancshares And Mi reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Bbr Prtn Llc has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pggm reported 1.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lowe Brockenbrough Co Inc reported 0.76% stake. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 9,158 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 398,345 shares. 6,482 are held by First Mercantile Tru Company. 4,166 were reported by S&T Financial Bank Pa. Provident Investment Mngmt has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 10.60 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd reported 146 shares. Bailard owns 35,284 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. California-based Capital Guardian has invested 1.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,119 are held by Fairview Capital Inv Management Llc. Private Wealth Advisors holds 918 shares. 14,066 are held by Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.63% or 22,326 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest reported 2.62% stake. Ci Incorporated has 1.45% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.04 million shares. 4,308 were accumulated by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd. The Maryland-based Fulton Breakefield Broenniman has invested 2.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tealwood Asset Management stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Montag Caldwell Lc invested in 4.21% or 326,480 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has 407 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.