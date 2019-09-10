As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Syntal Capital Partners Upped Stake by $719,576; Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Boosted Position by $3.60 Million

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 1571.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,580 shares as the company's stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $230.68. About 3.57M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,224 shares to 1,634 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Hldgs Corp Com by 12,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,760 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.