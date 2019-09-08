As Procter & Gamble (PG) Share Value Rose, Hemenway Trust Company Has Boosted Stake; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Increased Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 150,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71 million, up from 135,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 6,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 165,578 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, up from 158,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ware2Go Adds DIY Tools To Augment On-Demand Fulfillment Services – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service: Translating The Benefits Of The FedEx-Amazon Fallout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares to 317,120 shares, valued at $17.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 12,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,342 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pension accumulated 691,762 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Com holds 331,477 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Co holds 192,081 shares. 2,600 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Advisors Lc accumulated 180 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,387 shares. King Wealth has 4,216 shares. Argent owns 13,775 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Appleton Ma holds 1,839 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bank & Trust invested in 10,078 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Miracle Mile Limited Liability holds 46,090 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares to 33,109 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,792 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ycg has 129,832 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Hartline Inv has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,030 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 2.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 140,080 shares. Strs Ohio owns 1.57M shares. 67,668 are held by Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has invested 3.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability holds 9,357 shares. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 125 shares. Gfs Ltd Liability Co has 12,966 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 14,654 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 10,200 shares. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hm Capital Management Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 3,478 shares. The Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Inv Counsel has invested 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More news for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 10, 2019 is yet another important article.