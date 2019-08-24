As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Estabrook Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $82.72 Million; U S G (USG) Holder Yakira Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 795 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 45,585 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 billion, up from 44,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 120,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 148,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 30/04/2018 – ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS IN LETTER TO MEMBERS OF USG BOARD; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q EPS 25c; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS; 26/03/2018 – WARREN BUFFETT SAYS KNAUF ENTITIES FURNISHED COPY OF LETTER FROM GEBR. KNAUF VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT KG TO USG DATED MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees Today; 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Proposed Granting Knauf Option to Buy Berkshire’s USG Stake; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) – Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Will Continue To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Case For Selling Procter & Gamble Short – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Could the Tide Soon Turn for Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Lc has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Greylin Invest Mangement invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Company reported 69,802 shares. 50,283 were accumulated by Toth Financial Advisory. Moreover, Guardian Cap LP has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Troy Asset Mgmt reported 2.57 million shares stake. Moreover, Amer Economic Planning Gp Incorporated Adv has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Broderick Brian C has invested 3.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh accumulated 1.35% or 20,513 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 263,136 shares. Richard C Young Communications reported 2.57% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Pennsylvania-based Somerset has invested 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,251 shares. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Asset Strategies Inc reported 21,397 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Par $0.01 (NYSE:F) by 2,798 shares to 51,816 shares, valued at $454.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,764 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio Ltd Liability Com owns 49,000 shares. Optimum Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 900 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 3,000 shares. United Automobile Association invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 13,890 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 165,500 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 66,575 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Sei Invs has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Citigroup holds 0% or 114,051 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 305 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp holds 971,915 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 219,925 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio.

More important recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.