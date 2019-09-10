As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Rose, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Trimmed by $1.08 Million Its Position; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Lowes Cos (LOW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 157,109 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, down from 167,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30M, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.79. About 3.33 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.63 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

