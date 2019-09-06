As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Salem Capital Management Trimmed Position; Tpg-Axon Management LP Holds Position in Centene Del (CNC)

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd Com has invested 1.62% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Blackrock holds 0.09% or 36.54M shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 277,263 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2,012 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gmt Cap reported 1.68% stake. Trust Comm Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 3,837 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department reported 6,902 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tekla Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,295 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr owns 40,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 799,586 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,334 shares.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 22,936 shares to 149,268 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,425 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 1.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5.20M shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi accumulated 0% or 5,267 shares. Moreover, Stewart Patten Company Ltd Company has 4.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 6,555 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Com has 26,349 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Lesa Sroufe & Co has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 5,117 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 7,756 shares. Inv Svcs Of America reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 6.91 million shares. Troy Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.57 million shares. Covington Invest Advsrs has 0.92% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,227 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,664 shares. Lincluden Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100,769 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.44% or 70,934 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

