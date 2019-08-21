As Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Position by $327,184; Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Its Dollar General (DG) Position by $105.68 Million

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.14. About 2.03M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 888,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 18,015 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 906,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.63. About 821,523 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.94 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 64,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Cap Mgmt Inc reported 116,130 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sei Invests stated it has 185,462 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has invested 0.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Optimum Inv Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 16,049 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Company Ltd. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.44% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Incorporated holds 21,559 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Llc has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Weiss Multi holds 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 23,000 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hussman Strategic holds 0.73% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 25,000 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 300,980 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited has invested 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) by 5,064 shares to 7,014 shares, valued at $780,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).