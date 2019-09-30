As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Valuation Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased Position by $422,048; The Container Store Group (TCS) Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $4.30 Million

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Container Store Group Inc (TCS) by 73.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 614,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.80% . The hedge fund held 216,814 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, down from 831,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Container Store Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.064 during the last trading session, reaching $4.424. About 122,583 shares traded. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) has declined 7.70% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TCS News: 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE SEES FY EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 42C; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 16/03/2018 Container Store Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP – ISSUES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF FLAT TO UP 1%; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE 4Q EPS 18C; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY EPS 27c-EPS 37c; 05/04/2018 – CPSC: MIZCO SOLD RECALLED CHARGING STATIONS AT CONTAINER STORE; 22/05/2018 – Container Store Group Sees FY Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – CONTAINER STORE GROUP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS OF $0.27 TO $0.37 AND ADJ EPS OF $0.35 TO $0.45; 21/04/2018 – DJ The Container Store Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCS)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 35,968 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, up from 32,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $124.77. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,082 shares to 14,905 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,637 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Limited stated it has 1.30M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has invested 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 49,334 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Community Financial Lc stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fayerweather Charles holds 3.8% or 23,003 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.98% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 16,236 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 159,481 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.16% or 18,868 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc reported 51,686 shares stake. Ima Wealth has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M Kraus & accumulated 54,205 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.61% or 19.57M shares. Burns J W And Ny holds 1.81% or 71,503 shares.

Analysts await The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.10 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.1 per share. TCS’s profit will be $4.92 million for 11.06 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by The Container Store Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold TCS shares while 23 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 3.90% more from 37.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bankshares has 1 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% or 71,970 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited reported 71,588 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 95,830 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) for 87,289 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 833,086 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS). D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 695,089 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 45,800 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) for 21,700 shares. Barclays Plc reported 10,584 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 218,100 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt stated it has 18,946 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horrell Capital Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. 161,497 are owned by Prudential Fincl Inc.