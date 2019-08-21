As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Jensen Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $556,712; Teton Advisors Has Boosted Ethan Allen Interiors Com (ETH) Stake

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com (ETH) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 30,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 144,788 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 114,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 33,655 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN RESUMED OPEN-MARKET SHARE BUYBACKS IN APRIL; 23/05/2018 – The #crypto carnage continues, with $BTC $BCH $LTC $ETH and $XRP getting slaughtered in the bloodbath; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees 3Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 17/05/2018 – Farooq Kathwari Receives Ellis Island Medal of Honor; 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 17/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 10C-11C; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C; 20/03/2018 – Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano to Star in `True West’ on Broadway

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 5,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.25M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 927,006 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Cap has invested 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Coho Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,516 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 1.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 11,447 are owned by Professional Advisory Svcs. Saturna Capital stated it has 49,211 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. New Vernon Inv Limited Liability Corp invested 1.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Com reported 201,481 shares stake. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,409 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs invested in 0.6% or 41,782 shares. 10.60 million were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Connable Office Incorporated reported 29,971 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 486,664 shares. Old Republic reported 727,100 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Signature Estate Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,155 shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 126,365 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $193.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 70,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold ETH shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.87 million shares or 0.49% less from 22.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation accumulated 0% or 633,027 shares. Blackrock invested in 3.92 million shares. Systematic Mgmt LP holds 62,720 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 15,300 were reported by Amp Capital Invsts. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp owns 100,216 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.28 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Yorktown & Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 10,000 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 17,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10,717 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 1.10M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 21,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,277 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 28,526 shares to 495,320 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opko Health Inc Com (NYSE:OPK) by 194,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,300 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc Com (NYSE:BERY).

