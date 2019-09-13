As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Decreased Holding; Tekne Capital Management Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,947 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $121.98. About 153,904 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $178.77. About 697,755 shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.55M are owned by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Jag Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.26% or 21,123 shares. Moreover, Iat Reinsurance Limited has 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,591 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 27,817 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 959,922 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cognios Limited Liability Company has 47,863 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blackhill has 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 45,671 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Inc owns 14,745 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 472,435 were accumulated by Norinchukin State Bank The. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability has 17,845 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Hm Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,478 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc reported 12,420 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 37,023 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.14B for 24.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.