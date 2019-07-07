As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Dearborn Partners Cut Its Position; Tanaka Capital Management Cut Tesla Motors (TSLA) Stake by $661,230 as Stock Price Declined

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,071 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 84,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 8.69 million shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 53.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,051 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 4,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 7.07 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/05/2018 – Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations, according to Goldman Sachs; 18/05/2018 – Tesla Stalling Over Musk’s Board Buddy Raises Investor Hackles; 30/03/2018 – The Weekly Fix: Haters Gonna Hate, Credit Raters Gonna Rate – Lessons for Tesla; 09/04/2018 – US transportation safety agency chairman and Tesla’s Elon Musk discuss fatal ‘autopilot’ Tesla crash; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Is Still Burning Cash, but Elon Musk Sees a Turning Point; 30/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever voluntarily over faulty Model S steering. via @verge; 24/04/2018 – Irvine Company Completes World’s First Collection of Hybrid Electric Buildings; 21 High-Rises Outfitted with Tesla Energy Batteries; 23/05/2018 – Tesla: Material or Not, the News Keeps Coming — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Slate: Tesla Is Starting to Sound a Little Like Donald Trump; 10/05/2018 – ODEY INCREASES EQUITY SHORTS; TESLA SHORT AMONG TOP 10 BETS

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $13.90 million activity. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M on Thursday, May 2. Another trade for 16,780 shares valued at $5.84 million was made by Gracias Antonio J. on Wednesday, January 16. Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40 million worth of stock. $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Guillen Jerome M.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 469 shares to 604 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,325 shares to 296,291 shares, valued at $41.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 30,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

