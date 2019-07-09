As Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation Rose, Cortland Associates Decreased Holding by $494,832; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Rose While Keywise Capital Management LTD Lowered Holding

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 4,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,391 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, down from 12,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 5.85 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “TSMC revenue +31% in March, -25% in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Repeated Mistakes Are Bound to Haunt Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 24.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Addresses Racial Bias With New Film â€œThe Lookâ€ – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia invested in 198,968 shares or 1.83% of the stock. The California-based Rbf Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montrusco Bolton Invests has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,903 shares. Stevens First Principles has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 2,493 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rench Wealth Mgmt has 3.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 47,374 shares. Moreover, Saturna has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 24,051 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Company owns 19,251 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 1,792 shares. Japan-based Hikari Pwr Ltd has invested 1.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brave Asset Management Inc has 0.38% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,523 shares. Tanaka Capital invested in 110 shares.