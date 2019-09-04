As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Position; Smithfield Trust Company Has Cut Stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) as Valuation Rose

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 24,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 67,573 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, down from 92,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 4.95M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,465 shares to 16,105 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13B for 24.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,378 were accumulated by Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. Cap Intll Ltd Ca has 0.58% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,150 shares. The Colorado-based Weatherstone Cap Mngmt has invested 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Btim holds 0.47% or 328,518 shares. Sabal accumulated 19,540 shares. Tradewinds Management Llc has 0.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,669 shares. Shelton Management owns 11,563 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Peoples Fincl Serv has invested 2.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,702 shares. Bainco International Invsts reported 69,516 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 76 shares. Hm Management Lc invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Royal London Asset Management has 1.00M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 42,415 are owned by Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool" on August 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool" published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Delta adds Procter & Gamble CEO to its board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle" on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool" with publication date: August 31, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings, the Jobs Report, and Some Hot Retirement Tips – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

