As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Value Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $5.14 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) as Stock Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 55.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 49,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,369 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 89,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 2.07 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 417,192 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru Com has invested 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 88,026 shares. Provident Inv Management Inc holds 0.12% or 7,116 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 19,167 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advsr has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 5,678 are held by Mcgowan Group Asset Management. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Co holds 27,075 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,174 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc. Dt Partners Lc owns 37,107 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Bbr Prns Limited Company invested in 0.32% or 23,792 shares. 21,748 were reported by Wheatland Advsrs. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.79% or 1.71 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company reported 5.51 million shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G CEO pushes for board diversity – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,393 shares to 150,021 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of stock. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares. 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.37 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SeaWorld Entertainment announces share deals – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – Nasdaq” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “SeaWorld Entertainment starts 2019 with solid performance – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: May 07, 2019.