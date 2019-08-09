As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Cut Holding by $618,384; Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Shareholder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.26 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.02. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 657,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 397,618 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 227,977 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 102,288 shares to 192,106 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 27,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Talend S A.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Taylor David S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust holds 2.16M shares. Ashford Capital Mngmt Inc owns 2,482 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Asset Management Grp LP accumulated 261,417 shares. Orca Mgmt Ltd holds 4,322 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 163,330 shares. First Business Fincl Inc owns 7,970 shares. 20,847 are held by Indiana And Invest Mgmt. Fmr Llc has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Susquehanna Gru Llp invested in 0% or 4,005 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 22,000 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Churchill Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,408 shares. Community reported 117,070 shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 53,171 shares to 502,495 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $236.39 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.