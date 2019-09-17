As Procter & Gamble Co The (PG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding; Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Shareholder Barnett & Company Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co The (PG) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 64,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,611 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 103,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 6.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 5,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 44,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, down from 50,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 239,844 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,083 shares to 36,752 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 48,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third, Macyâ€™s, P&G execs named to list of most influential women in corporate America – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 17.89% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.23 per share. RHP’s profit will be $74.59M for 14.19 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.86% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $177.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17,460 shares to 23,933 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.