As Procter & Gamble Company Com (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Rr Advisors Lifted Position in Oneok New (OKE) by $26.74 Million as Shares Rose

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company Com (PG) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,419 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30M, down from 92,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 329.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 382,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 498,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.89M, up from 116,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 1.49M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Communication holds 0.21% or 8,989 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 28,762 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa owns 5,259 shares. 23,814 are held by Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 56,500 shares. Ls Investment Llc stated it has 8,760 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 65,545 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nbw Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 148,962 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 1.46 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Heronetta Mgmt LP invested in 117,382 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp invested in 0.03% or 2,992 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management, a California-based fund reported 2.97M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gabelli Funds Limited has invested 0.38% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And, a Illinois-based fund reported 32,250 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 63,862 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 51,352 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt invested in 5,678 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Argyle Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,216 shares. C World Wide Gp A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 3.75 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10 owns 163,248 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson invested in 0.31% or 11,812 shares. Boston Family Office holds 1.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 109,177 shares. Provident Company owns 4,034 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthquest invested in 151,383 shares or 5.95% of the stock. Valley Advisers Inc invested in 41,998 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Hightower Trust Lta holds 185,603 shares.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com Stk Usd1 (NYSE:ECL) by 3,980 shares to 313,811 shares, valued at $55.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 38,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of stock. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million.