As Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Value Rose, Hartford Investment Management Co Boosted by $334,957 Its Stake; Royal London Asset Management LTD Stake In Realty Income (O) Was Increased

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 411,940 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.17M, up from 408,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 11,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 126,543 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72 million, up from 115,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31,268 shares to 79,804 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 16,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,406 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 21,659 shares to 170,868 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,327 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).