As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Rockland Trust Co Decreased by $93.57 Million Its Position; Robinson Capital Management Increased Stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) as Market Value Were Volatile

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 34,425 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 899,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 108,368 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 1.48M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (NYSE:PMM) by 292,814 shares to 676,712 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Durati (MUI) by 172,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,881 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 57,282 shares to 186,915 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond Etf (MBB) by 5,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).