As Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Rose, Headinvest Lowered Its Holding; Rmb Capital Management Has Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $481,496 as Stock Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 3,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 15,365 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 18,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 227,325 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 3,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 123,815 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.06. About 283,711 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.49 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.