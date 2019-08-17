As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Share Price Rose, Holder Hallmark Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Boosted Its Stake in Block H & R (HRB) by $845,227

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 36,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 328,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, up from 291,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 2.65M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB & more; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – PART OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY U.S. $205.9 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT ON PORTFOLIO; 15/03/2018 – H&R Block DIY clients asking about tax refunds, extenders, child tax credit; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 42,519 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 45,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial Service has 49,550 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Smithfield has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 182,060 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability. Farmers & Merchants holds 150,295 shares. The New York-based Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Patten holds 0.61% or 13,684 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.08% or 7,584 shares. City Hldgs Company reported 65,291 shares stake. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru accumulated 4,865 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 54,400 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment stated it has 658,566 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp owns 4,360 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 0.97% or 7,000 shares. Motco invested in 0.03% or 3,348 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,033 shares to 8,307 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.45 million were reported by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0% or 120,093 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,054 shares. 4.76 million were accumulated by Schroder Investment Grp. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.09% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings reported 167,277 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 105,280 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tobam has 1.31% invested in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) for 1.08 million shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability reported 98,028 shares stake. Jefferies Group Limited Liability holds 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) or 8,529 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc owns 59,252 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 52,213 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aviva Pcl reported 77,620 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 84,632 shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 4,730 shares to 85,907 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,340 shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

