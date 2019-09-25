As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Decreased Position by $58.11 Million; Redmond Asset Management Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake by $1.08 Million; Stock Value Declined

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 530 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 84,072 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.22 billion, down from 84,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.49. About 2.41 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 738,934 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $893.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc Com (NYSE:BRO) by 18,300 shares to 97,050 shares, valued at $3.25 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 455,993 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 90,359 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 208,994 shares. Wealthquest holds 6.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 156,970 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 23,168 shares. 42,616 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,930 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc holds 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 74,094 shares. Eagle Asset owns 0.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.55M shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shapiro Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvey Inv Lc invested 1.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc owns 1.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11.19M shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Co has 2.57% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.90 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $232.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp Com (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4,497 shares to 12,422 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of stock.