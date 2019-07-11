As Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation Rose, Salem Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $4.43 Million; Provident Investment Management Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 5.14M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 87,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,458 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 90,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $347.2. About 595,659 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $162.87M for 31.11 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

