As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Heritage Investors Management Has Trimmed Position; Profund Advisors Upped Its Stake in Veeva Sys (VEEV) as Market Valuation Rose

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 4,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 43,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 39,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $159.64. About 643,506 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 5,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 118,752 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, down from 123,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $116.08. About 3.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Delaware accumulated 257,615 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc holds 60,393 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. 1,200 were reported by Earnest Llc. Garde Capital stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has 3.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,600 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 2.23% or 133,250 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 334,479 shares. 38,152 are owned by Argi Svcs Ltd Liability. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lee Danner And Bass invested in 1.65% or 143,882 shares. Community Bancorporation Na accumulated 66,740 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Caprock Inc invested in 50,507 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 208,351 shares or 0.44% of the stock. M&R Cap reported 29,321 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,143 shares to 34,427 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9,239 shares to 38,128 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.