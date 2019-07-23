As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Trimmed by $409,136 Its Stake; Principal Finl Group (PFG) Holder Conning Trimmed Its Stake by $3.36 Million

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 67,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 798,530 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.08M, down from 865,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 994,662 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 3.92M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $50,170 activity.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,268 shares to 44,719 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 29,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.35 per share. PFG’s profit will be $384.40 million for 10.66 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 21,450 shares to 50,384 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. Shares for $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A.