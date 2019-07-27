As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Truepoint Has Lowered Position; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Lifted Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $12.56 Million as Share Value Rose

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 45,183 shares to 103,857 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 34,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,974 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Budweiser and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) flag Hong Kong dollar oddity – Live Trading News” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Big Problem With Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $373.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 105,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more – CNBC” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why P&G (PG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Supports Local Cincinnati Organizations as Presenting Sponsor of Cincinnati Music Festival – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble gains after Goldman Sachs lift – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. On Monday, January 28 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $845,100. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.