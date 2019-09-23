As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Logan Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $328,090; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Has Lifted by $425,700 as Market Value Declined

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 21,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $914,000, up from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92 million shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 3,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 113,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.50 million, down from 116,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.58% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Virtu Llc invested in 0.04% or 16,884 shares. Gradient Invests Lc owns 11,711 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Insurance Co has 0.93% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amer Invest Ser Incorporated holds 1.91% or 139,182 shares. 5,484 are held by Family Firm. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 359,884 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.44% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,223 shares. Moreover, Martin & Company Tn has 0.6% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 46,554 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 0.76% or 149,399 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department owns 208,174 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson has 92,010 shares. Maple Capital Inc holds 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 35,717 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.71% or 50,746 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,076 shares. Bainco Intll has 1.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Altfest L J Company reported 5,022 shares. Iowa Bank owns 53,494 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc reported 15,999 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 217,371 shares. Swiss State Bank accumulated 9.15M shares or 1.08% of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 97,584 shares. Somerset Trust Co owns 15,434 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Town Country Bank & Trust Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 48,577 shares stake. Advisory Gru, Texas-based fund reported 2,024 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested in 0.8% or 472,435 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited holds 0% or 1,296 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0.14% or 7,394 shares. North American Mgmt invested in 0.57% or 32,604 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,770 shares to 146,761 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 11,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Process Com (NASDAQ:ADP).