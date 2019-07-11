As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Roof Eidam & Maycock Increased Its Stake

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 17.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The 5 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Reports Election of Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Board – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO), Pfizer (PFE) Report Updated Phase 1/2 Results for SB-525 Investigational Hemophilia A Gene Therapy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Sangamo and Pfizer Report Positive Results for Hemophilia A Study – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 30,367 shares. First Republic Invest has 0.77% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.48M shares. Cna Fincl stated it has 139,870 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Quantitative Management Ltd invested in 398,900 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Blackhill Cap Inc reported 434,926 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. Cadinha Co Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,228 shares. 457,306 were reported by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc. Weybosset And Management Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.65% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.88% or 155,171 shares. Parsons Capital Ri has invested 1.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Colony Grp Inc Limited Com owns 459,692 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. 55,438 are held by Brave Asset Management. Kingfisher Capital Lc invested in 38,155 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,545 shares to 1,240 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 353,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,865 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil invested 3.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 1.58% or 527,293 shares. 364,118 were accumulated by Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Stillwater Inv Management Limited Liability holds 20,634 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% or 11,484 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 27,444 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 5,267 shares. Harding Loevner Lp holds 1,569 shares. 10,663 are owned by 1832 Asset L P. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 61,500 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc has 151,057 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 26,400 shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68B for 26.80 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. 9,000 shares valued at $845,100 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. 30,000 shares valued at $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.