As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Syntal Capital Partners Has Boosted by $719,576 Its Position; Perigon Wealth Management Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.17 Million

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $117.27. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 130.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 38,157 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 29,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 3.42 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $221.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 9.72 million shares. M&R Capital Mgmt invested in 0.71% or 29,321 shares. Round Table Ser Limited Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,518 shares. Philadelphia Communications reported 1.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westchester Capital Management Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 88,070 shares. Mckinley Cap Ltd Delaware reported 257,615 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Co has invested 1.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Narwhal Capital Mgmt invested in 1.74% or 76,989 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Lc holds 0.08% or 3,463 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0.31% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,315 are held by Gyroscope Mgmt Group Ltd Com. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has 30,357 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 2,404 shares. National Bank Of Stockton holds 4,087 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Chilton Communication Ltd Liability Corp has 3,217 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,834 shares to 21,923 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,479 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.