As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Value Rose, Welch Group Has Trimmed by $615,160 Its Position; Paradigm Capital Management Position in Cohu (COHU) Has Decreased by $5.16 Million

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 5,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,370 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32M, down from 297,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.62. About 219,035 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cohu Inc. (COHU) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 368,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,594 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 476,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cohu Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 1,394 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 29.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – XCERRA CORP – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, COHU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO A TERMINATION FEE OF $45 MLN; 21/03/2018 – RPT-COHU INCREASES FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF NEW ECLIPSE XTA HANDLER BY LARGE KOREAN CUSTOMER; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Deal Expected to Close in 2H18 Subject to Customary Approvals, Including by Shareholders of Both Companies; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Transaction Values Xcerra at $13.92 Per Share, or Approximately $796 Million in Equity Value, With a Total Enterprise Value of Approximately $627 Million; 08/05/2018 – COHU SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS POST-CLOSE; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Shareholders Expected to Own About 30% of Combined Company Upon Closing; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXPECTED TO OWN APPROXIMATELY 30% OF COMBINED COMPANY UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 11/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – COHU XCERRA HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET $9.00 CASH, 0.2109/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Deal for Xcerra Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share After Closin

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 26.80 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,913 are owned by Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated. Intact Inv Mgmt owns 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 141,900 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cognios Lc has 2.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 55,709 shares. Covington Advisors Inc has 0.92% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,185 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 1.93M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lafleur And Godfrey Llc has 26,809 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,061 shares. Wetherby Asset owns 51,352 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability Co reported 86,375 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc holds 303,759 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Moneta Group Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 19,606 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Nordea Inv Mngmt owns 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 718,830 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 190,515 shares stake.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 44,101 shares to 179,509 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 3,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. 9,079 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 105.26% or $0.60 from last year’s $0.57 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Cohu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 82,075 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 397,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $57,400 activity.

