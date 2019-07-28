As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Share Price Rose, Hallmark Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $301,080; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined While Light Street Capital Management Raised by $30.27 Million Its Stake

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 867,667 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,519 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 45,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M on Tuesday, February 5. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was sold by Posada Juan Fernando.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6,013 shares to 23,769 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 16,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Serv holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.1% stake. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability has 0.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,380 shares. Drexel Morgan & holds 2.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 27,451 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 111,652 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 470,965 shares. Signature & Inv Advsr Lc owns 1,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 0.69% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 17,826 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Management has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,780 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 89,343 shares. Hartford Inv Communications invested 1.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fragasso Grp has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 5.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 82,675 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 5.24M shares or 1.35% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 165,073 shares to 684,100 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 140,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,200 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers accumulated 27,404 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd reported 42,240 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 148,737 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.54% or 999,285 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). New Jersey-based Capital Management has invested 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Credit Suisse Ag owns 298,633 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 26,556 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 13,059 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 461,646 shares. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Ltd has 0.28% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wellington Shields And Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1,863 are owned by Diversified Tru. Ameriprise Fin invested in 1.55M shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. ZUK NIR sold $6.53M worth of stock. Klarich Lee sold $1.68M worth of stock.